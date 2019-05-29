Lundin Mining Co. (LUNMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.84. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.