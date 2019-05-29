Macerich Co (MAC) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,839,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,642 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $79,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Accident Compensation Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 27,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,780,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,854,000 after purchasing an additional 187,685 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 346.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 145,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 112,851 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9,289.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,893,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macerich alerts:

In other news, SVP Kenneth Volk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $210,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,113.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $409,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $810,850. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE:MAC opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.83. Macerich Co has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.88 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Macerich Co (MAC) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/macerich-co-mac-position-raised-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.