Macerich Co (MAC) President Edward C. Coppola Acquires 2,500 Shares

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 270,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,799,446.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edward C. Coppola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Edward C. Coppola bought 5,000 shares of Macerich stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00.

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $37.13. 2,703,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,775. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Macerich Co has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.88 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Accident Compensation Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 8.0% in the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 286.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

