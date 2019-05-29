Mandalay Resources (MND) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) shot up 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 104,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 450,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $77.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.23.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the BjÃ¶rkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in VÃ¤sterbotten County in northern Sweden.

