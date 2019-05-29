Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 181.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Marathon Oil by 148.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. 78,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,363,818. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.24. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $22.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

