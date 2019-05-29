Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Holdings Lifted by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3,494.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,929 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $603,854.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,593.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter C. Hearn sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $237,446.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,452.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,492 shares of company stock worth $2,641,092. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup set a $99.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.30 and a 1 year high of $97.68. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.16%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

