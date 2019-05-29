Martingale Asset Management L P Has $4.45 Million Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,075,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,480,000 after purchasing an additional 286,696 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,425,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,072,000 after acquiring an additional 77,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,182,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,710,000 after acquiring an additional 24,246 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 814,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,288,000 after acquiring an additional 120,524 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $201,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $362,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,020 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.90 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

