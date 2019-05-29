Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (PPC)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 276.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,582 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $15,841,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,710,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after buying an additional 805,336 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 510,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after buying an additional 413,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,917,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,785,000 after buying an additional 327,140 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 420,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 306,625 shares during the period. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

PPC stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/martingale-asset-management-l-p-raises-stake-in-pilgrims-pride-co-ppc.html.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.