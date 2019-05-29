Mason Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,546,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,992,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 620,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,162,000 after buying an additional 120,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,079,000 after buying an additional 32,512 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 330,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,694,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 203,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

OMCL stock opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.96. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.38. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 1,044 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $46,290.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,748.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Brian Spears sold 9,346 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $795,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,464 shares of company stock worth $13,515,291. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

