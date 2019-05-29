Mason Street Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Arconic Inc (ARNC)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 6,482.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,526,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,322,000 after buying an additional 4,458,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,750,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Arconic by 1,764.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,173,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,057,395 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,767,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arconic by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,466,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,598,000 after buying an additional 965,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

Arconic stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

In other Arconic news, Chairman John C. Plant purchased 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,960,350.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,024.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Plant purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $1,107,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,163.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 352,603 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,776 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

