Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 28,068 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 108.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,068 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC set a $202.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.91.

GS traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.41. 477,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,661. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $245.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

