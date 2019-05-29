MaxLinear Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,126% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MXL shares. ValuEngine raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.44 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 36,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $789,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 34,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $876,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,183,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,461,000 after acquiring an additional 101,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,208,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,423,000 after acquiring an additional 443,729 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,901,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,131,000 after acquiring an additional 99,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,816,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,769,000 after acquiring an additional 469,445 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,111,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,431,000 after acquiring an additional 40,270 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/maxlinear-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-mxl.html.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.