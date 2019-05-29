Merculet (MVP) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Merculet token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 184% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00399060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 86.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.40 or 0.02582621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011642 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00157087 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000817 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,510,459 tokens. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet.

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, OKEx, CoinMex, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.