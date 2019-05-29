Meredith (MDP) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Meredith from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Meredith in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meredith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of Meredith in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $54.97 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Meredith currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.99.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.16. Meredith has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $743.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.67 million. Meredith had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meredith will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Meredith’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meredith by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,686,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,521,000 after acquiring an additional 817,094 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at $21,927,000. Lancaster Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at $17,063,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at $9,932,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meredith by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,955,000 after purchasing an additional 159,486 shares during the last quarter.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

