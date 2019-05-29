Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Position Lessened by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,516,154 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $142,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 15,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,722,161.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,094,912.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,354 shares of company stock worth $30,340,221 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $126.16 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

