Midstates Petroleum Company Inc (MPO) Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc (NYSE:MPO) by 134.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,059 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Midstates Petroleum were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Midstates Petroleum by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Midstates Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Midstates Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Midstates Petroleum by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Midstates Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midstates Petroleum stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $153.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.73). Midstates Petroleum had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter.

MPO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Midstates Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Midstates Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Midstates Petroleum Profile

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company's operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime. As of December 31, 2018, its assets consisted of approximately 102,198 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma.

