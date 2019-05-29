Mitie Group’s (MTO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Mitie Group (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 196.57 ($2.57).

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 146 ($1.91) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.58 million and a PE ratio of -146.00. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105.80 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 211 ($2.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134,150.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.