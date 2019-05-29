Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of MBT opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 75.95% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 85,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 233,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

