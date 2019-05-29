Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 41,559 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,559 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $11,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 86.17, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.63. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 78.52% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 192.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

