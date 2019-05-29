National Asset Management Inc. Has $245,000 Stake in Allstate Corp (ALL)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 65.4% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 170,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 31.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $102.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.73.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

