Netcall (NET) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Netcall (LON:NET)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of NET stock opened at GBX 49.10 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.36 million and a PE ratio of 245.50. Netcall has a 52 week low of GBX 27.15 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 76.68 ($1.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In related news, insider James Ormondroyd acquired 100,000 shares of Netcall stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($43,120.34).

Netcall Company Profile

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

