New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.16 Million Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510,225 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2,839.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Wender sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $796,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,714,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,556 shares of company stock valued at $19,431,650 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IONS opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.31. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.36.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.43 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 44.03%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

