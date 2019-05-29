New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 36,700 Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $414,157.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $125,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLL opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.94. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.43 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

