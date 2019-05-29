New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.34 Million Position in Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Asante Solutions were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter.

PUMP opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Asante Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $546.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $539,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,500.

PUMP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Asante Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Cowen set a $28.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Asante Solutions in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.35.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

