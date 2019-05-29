Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Nextgen Healthcare updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.86-0.94 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.86-0.94 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Svb Leerink raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,770,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,675,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,249,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,675,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 160,467 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

