Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes $5.84 Million Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 73,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,000. WEC Energy Group accounts for 1.0% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 31,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $2,592,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,772 shares of company stock valued at $31,097,891. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.31. 10,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.15. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $83.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

