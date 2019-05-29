Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Welbilt, Inc (WBT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2.3% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welbilt stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.47. 9,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,900. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.78.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBT shares. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

