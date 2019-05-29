Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 252,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $797,038,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,326.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,230,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850,072 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,090.3% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,130,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,712 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,967,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,961 shares during the period. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4,702.2% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,518,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,612 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.72% and a net margin of 22.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $145,818.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

