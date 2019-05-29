NIO (NIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.92 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.92), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. NIO’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. NIO updated its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.39. NIO has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on NIO. Bank of America cut shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.20 to $6.80 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on shares of NIO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

