Noah (NOAH) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOAH. Deutsche Bank cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.17 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.72.

Get Noah alerts:

Shares of NOAH opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.66. Noah has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 24.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noah will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 15.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.