Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Shares Gap Down to $2.18

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.18. Northern Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 6139315 shares traded.

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $132.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.86 million.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 1,000,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $2,060,123.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $2,230,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

About Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

