Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $670.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce $670.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $666.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $672.85 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $704.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. ValuEngine upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 813,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 66,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 676.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 60,620 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 38,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,741,000 after purchasing an additional 205,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

NUS opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $88.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.05%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

