Nuggets Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $76.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00386985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.72 or 0.02067379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00161495 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,691,233,753 tokens. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

