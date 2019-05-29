Obyte Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19,042.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Obyte has a total market cap of $26.88 million and approximately $19,042.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can now be bought for about $39.58 or 0.00453654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Obyte has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Obyte Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

