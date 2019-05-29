ODUWA (OWC) Market Cap Hits $202,560.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. ODUWA has a market cap of $202,560.00 and $33,222.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.0862 or 0.00000993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00054643 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008479 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00187860 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002212 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005774 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

