Omega Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB)

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 999,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMB stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $48.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.1988 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th.

