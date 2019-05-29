Oracle Co. (ORCL) Stake Boosted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,010 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oracle to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

ORCL stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 600,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $32,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,812,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,566,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,664,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,585,339.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,473,750 shares of company stock valued at $133,883,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

