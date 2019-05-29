Orbimed Advisors LLC Sells 1,049,400 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Orbimed Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,495,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049,400 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.5% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $190,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 202,833,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 924,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,510 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17,936.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,150,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,877 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,154,000 after purchasing an additional 951,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,943,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,108.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 18,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,535,450.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 816,440 shares in the company, valued at $66,948,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 484,138 shares of company stock worth $39,605,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

