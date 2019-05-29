Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,398 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 144,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $13,600,946.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

