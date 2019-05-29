Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 784 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,512 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,498 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,779 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.21.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 784 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund-sells-784-shares-of-dicks-sporting-goods-inc-dks.html.

Dicks Sporting Goods Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

See Also: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.