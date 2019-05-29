Pacific Rim Cobalt (BOLT) Stock Price Up 17.9%

Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp (CNSX:BOLT)’s share price rose 17.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 103,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 470% from the average daily volume of 18,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
About Pacific Rim Cobalt (CNSX:BOLT)
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of cobalt deposits for lithium-ion battery industry. Its principal project is the TNM Project covering an area of 5000 hectors with 9 prospects located in Indonesia. The company is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.
