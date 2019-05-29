Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp (CNSX:BOLT)’s share price rose 17.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 103,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 470% from the average daily volume of 18,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pacific Rim Cobalt (BOLT) Stock Price Up 17.9%” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/pacific-rim-cobalt-bolt-stock-price-up-17-9.html.

About Pacific Rim Cobalt (CNSX:BOLT)

Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of cobalt deposits for lithium-ion battery industry. Its principal project is the TNM Project covering an area of 5000 hectors with 9 prospects located in Indonesia. The company is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

