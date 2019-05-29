Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $49.84 Million Stake in Worldpay Inc (WP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,291 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $49,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Worldpay by 28.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Worldpay by 1.9% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Worldpay by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Worldpay by 52.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Worldpay by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WP opened at $120.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. Worldpay Inc has a twelve month low of $70.41 and a twelve month high of $123.24.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Worldpay had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Worldpay’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Worldpay Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher A. Thompson sold 13,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $1,340,850.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane Happach sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $1,020,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,849 shares of company stock valued at $8,250,159 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WP shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.35 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Worldpay to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Worldpay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.55.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

