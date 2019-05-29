Paramount Group (PGRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Paramount Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.46 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.15.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $191.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,802,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,817,000 after buying an additional 1,144,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,466,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,551,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,048,000 after buying an additional 517,614 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,089,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 833.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,491,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,414,000 after buying an additional 4,010,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

