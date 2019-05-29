Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,026,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,674 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pattern Energy Group were worth $37,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 943,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 26,208 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Shugart sold 6,000 shares of Pattern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGI opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.43). Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 116.55%.

PEGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Pattern Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut Pattern Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

