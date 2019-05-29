Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Lunia Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 8,881.0% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 10,859,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738,096 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Paychex by 5,734.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,458,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,365,298 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in Paychex by 7,736.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 4,003,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 3,952,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,026,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,030,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,167,000 after buying an additional 1,560,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

PAYX stock opened at $86.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $87.75.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 43.20%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.25%.

In other news, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 29,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $2,404,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 14,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $1,292,116.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,263.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,127 shares of company stock worth $11,173,791 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/paychex-inc-payx-shares-bought-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc.html.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.