Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,385,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Paychex were worth $672,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 64.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 404.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $447,645.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,519.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 14,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $1,292,116.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,263.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,127 shares of company stock worth $11,173,791 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.43. 39,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,848. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Paychex had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.25%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

