Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $102,000 Holdings in Talend SA (TLND)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Talend were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,154,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talend by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 652,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after buying an additional 202,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Talend by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 158,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after buying an additional 29,724 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Talend by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,464,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,314,000 after buying an additional 498,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

TLND stock opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. Talend SA has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Talend had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 168.43%. The firm had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talend SA will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $166,905.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

