Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 77.3% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWIR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.39.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $460.55 million, a P/E ratio of 99.15, a P/E/G ratio of 318.50 and a beta of 2.35. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.24 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

