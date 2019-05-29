Peoples Financial Services Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

PFIS opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Peoples Financial Services has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.71 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Peoples Financial Services worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

