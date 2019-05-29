Peter Lawrence Sells 33,393 Shares of Amati AIM VCT PLC (AMAT) Stock

Amati AIM VCT PLC (LON:AMAT) insider Peter Lawrence sold 33,393 shares of Amati AIM VCT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £49,087.71 ($64,141.79).

Shares of LON:AMAT opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.93) on Wednesday. Amati AIM VCT PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 175 ($2.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $132.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Amati AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Amati AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.39%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/peter-lawrence-sells-33393-shares-of-amati-aim-vct-plc-amat-stock.html.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.